NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
January Start with us
Accepting New Patients
T and J Jan 2020
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
Fall 2019
May 2019
Weekly Specials
Dec. 2019 new logo

NBHS Class of 2020 Dates to Remember

Here is a list of Important Dates to Remember for the NBHS Senior Class of 2020:

 

Saturday, May 2 from 6:00-midnight is Prom at “Northridge” Findlay Elks Lodge.  900 West Melrose Ave.

Thursday, May 7 at 6:30 is our Academic Honors Night for all HS students.

Friday, May 15: Penta Seniors last day of school.

Sunday, May 17 at 6:00 PM at NBHS is the Baccalaureate Service. 

Monday, May 18 at 1:45 is our Senior Awards Ceremony.  All seniors should attend.

Tuesday, May 19-Thursday, May 21 are the Penta Awards Ceremonies.  Times/programs are varied.

Wednesday, May 20 is Senior Exams/NBHS seniors last day of school.

Thursday, May 21: you are invited to return to Powell Elementary.  Seniors will dress in cap and gown.  At 1:45 students are escorted down the hallways to say hello to former teachers.  The staff and kids love it!

Friday, May 22 is our commencement rehearsal and is mandatory attendance to walk in the ceremony.  Be here and in the gym ready to start at 9:00.  After we are done, we will have the picnic in the Woodruff Building.  Attending the picnic is optional, but you cannot stay inside the school.  Be sure your fees are paid and that all sports uniforms have been turned in PRIOR to Monday!

Sunday, May 24 at 2:00 is Commencement here in the NBHS gym.  Doors unlock for seating at 1:00.  Be here and in your gown, ready for your picture at 1:15.  Nice dress shoes are required to participate.  No boots.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
February 2017
June 2019
March 2020
Route Driver PT NB
Logo Panel April 2017
NBLS Website