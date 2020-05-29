NBHS Class of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards

Announcing Senior Scholarship Awards:
Zoey Beaupry
UT Academic Scholarship ($3,500 per year) $14,000
North Baltimore Education Assn. 200
Total Award $14,200
Zoey will study Exercise Science/Pre-Med while at The University of Toledo.
Jaden Bucher will attend Eastern Kentucky University to study Professional Golf Management.
Katherine Dewulf
UT Merit Scholarship ($5,000/year) $20,000
Total Award $20,000
While attending The University of Toledo, Katie will study Chemical Engineering.
Abigail Empcke
Toledo Excellence Scholarship ($6,000/year) $24,000
UT Legacy Scholarship ($500/year) 2,000
Whirlpool Sons & Daughters Scholarship ($6,000/year) 24,000
UT Assistance Award 4,800
Heyn Scholarship 1,000
North Baltimore Rotary Scholarship 500
Total Award $56,300
At The University of Toledo Abby will study Biomedical Engineering.
Meg Empcke
BGSU Academic Scholarship ($4,000/year) $16,000
BGSU Award 1,000
Total Award $17,000
Meg will attend Bowling Green State University and major in Marketing.
Levi Gazarek will attend Bowling Green State University on a full ride football scholarship. While playing football for the Falcons, Levi will study Business.
Madelyn Gerdeman
BGSU Academic Scholarship ($4,000/year) $16,000
NBHS Alumni Association Scholarship 750
Total Award $16,750
Early Childhood Education will be Maddy’s field of study at Bowling Green State University.
Lydia Hartman will attend Bowling Green State University and major in Criminal Justice.
Brayden Holloway
UT Regents Scholarship ($5,000 per year) $20,000
NB American Legion Post #539 Blackall Scholarship 1,000
Jorgen Larsen Scholastic Scholarship 1,500
North Baltimore Rotary Scholarship 1,000
North Baltimore School Scholarship 500
North Baltimore Education Assn. 200
Total Award $24,200
Chemical Engineering will be Brayden’s major while at The University of Toledo.
Chloe Hopple will attend Owens Community College in the fall.
Alexandria (Alex) Hosley will attend Owens Community College in the fall to become a Register Nurse, after she reaches this goal she plans to pursue her dream to become a Pediatric Nurse.
Brendan Hutchins
Scarlet & Gray/President’s Affordability Award
($16,945/year) $67,780
Total Award $67,780
While attending The Ohio State University Brendan will major in Mechanical Engineering.
Kealeigh Leady will study Nursing at Bowling Green State University in the fall, in preparation for this career, Kealeigh works at Briar Hill Health Campus as a STNA.
Leah Lee
BGSU Academic Scholarship ($4,000/year) $16,000
North Baltimore American Legion Post #539 1,000
North Baltimore Education Association 200
Total Award $17,200
At Bowling Green State University Leah will major in Nursing. Additionally, Leah is also the recipient of the Rachel E. Mauk Stimmel Award in recognition of her role as an outstanding student in the North Baltimore community.
Kirsten Mason
UT Trustee Scholarship ($3,500/year) $14,000
UT Assistance Award 2,500
Total Award $16,500
Kirsten will study Pre-Pharmacy at The University of Toledo.
Wyatt Mowery
UT Excellence Scholarship ($3,000/year) $12,000
UT Assistance Award 1,700
Rieman Scholarship 500
Stundon Scholarship 250
Barnes and Noble Award 250
North Baltimore Education Association 200
Total Award $14,900
Environmental Engineering will be Wyatt’s major at The University of Toledo.
Abigail North
Red Hawk Excellence Scholarship ($5,000/year) $20,000
Bridges Program for Excellence ($3,000/year) 12,000
Jorgen Larsen Scholastic Scholarship 1,500
NBHS Alumni Association 750
North Baltimore Rotary Scholarship 500
Literary & Lyric Circle Award 250
North Baltimore Education Association 200
Total Award $35,200
Abigail will attend Miami University and major in Psychology.
Sydnee Smith
UT Assistance Award $1,400
North Baltimore Education Association 200
Total Award $1,600
At The University of Toledo Sydnee will major in Psychology.
Simone Thompson will attend Bowling Green State University and major in Criminal Justice in the fall.
Levi Trout
Grand Lodge of Ohio Masonic Scholarship $1,200
Scoutmaster Scholarship 500
Total Award $1,700
Business Administration will be Levi’s major while at Lourdes University. Levi has also been awarded the Cory Mills Memorial Award for outstanding senior athlete.
Skyler Vogelsong
Owens Start Here Scholarship ($7,922.50/year) $15,845
NB American Legions Post #539 Scholarship 1,000
Total Award $16,845
At Owens Community College Skyler will study Nursing.
Congratulations to the North Baltimore High School Class of 2020!
submitted by Leslie Hetrick