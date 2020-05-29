NBHS Class of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards

Announcing Senior Scholarship Awards:

Zoey Beaupry

UT Academic Scholarship ($3,500 per year) $14,000

North Baltimore Education Assn. 200

Total Award $14,200

Zoey will study Exercise Science/Pre-Med while at The University of Toledo.

Jaden Bucher will attend Eastern Kentucky University to study Professional Golf Management.

Katherine Dewulf

UT Merit Scholarship ($5,000/year) $20,000

Total Award $20,000

While attending The University of Toledo, Katie will study Chemical Engineering.

Abigail Empcke

Toledo Excellence Scholarship ($6,000/year) $24,000

UT Legacy Scholarship ($500/year) 2,000

Whirlpool Sons & Daughters Scholarship ($6,000/year) 24,000

UT Assistance Award 4,800

Heyn Scholarship 1,000

North Baltimore Rotary Scholarship 500

Total Award $56,300

At The University of Toledo Abby will study Biomedical Engineering.

Meg Empcke

BGSU Academic Scholarship ($4,000/year) $16,000

BGSU Award 1,000

Total Award $17,000

Meg will attend Bowling Green State University and major in Marketing.

Levi Gazarek will attend Bowling Green State University on a full ride football scholarship. While playing football for the Falcons, Levi will study Business.

Madelyn Gerdeman

BGSU Academic Scholarship ($4,000/year) $16,000

NBHS Alumni Association Scholarship 750

Total Award $16,750

Early Childhood Education will be Maddy’s field of study at Bowling Green State University.

Lydia Hartman will attend Bowling Green State University and major in Criminal Justice.

Brayden Holloway

UT Regents Scholarship ($5,000 per year) $20,000

NB American Legion Post #539 Blackall Scholarship 1,000

Jorgen Larsen Scholastic Scholarship 1,500

North Baltimore Rotary Scholarship 1,000

North Baltimore School Scholarship 500

North Baltimore Education Assn. 200

Total Award $24,200

Chemical Engineering will be Brayden’s major while at The University of Toledo.

Chloe Hopple will attend Owens Community College in the fall.

Alexandria (Alex) Hosley will attend Owens Community College in the fall to become a Register Nurse, after she reaches this goal she plans to pursue her dream to become a Pediatric Nurse.

Brendan Hutchins

Scarlet & Gray/President’s Affordability Award

($16,945/year) $67,780

Total Award $67,780

While attending The Ohio State University Brendan will major in Mechanical Engineering.

Kealeigh Leady will study Nursing at Bowling Green State University in the fall, in preparation for this career, Kealeigh works at Briar Hill Health Campus as a STNA.

Leah Lee

BGSU Academic Scholarship ($4,000/year) $16,000

North Baltimore American Legion Post #539 1,000

North Baltimore Education Association 200

Total Award $17,200

At Bowling Green State University Leah will major in Nursing. Additionally, Leah is also the recipient of the Rachel E. Mauk Stimmel Award in recognition of her role as an outstanding student in the North Baltimore community.

Kirsten Mason

UT Trustee Scholarship ($3,500/year) $14,000

UT Assistance Award 2,500

Total Award $16,500

Kirsten will study Pre-Pharmacy at The University of Toledo.

Wyatt Mowery

UT Excellence Scholarship ($3,000/year) $12,000

UT Assistance Award 1,700

Rieman Scholarship 500

Stundon Scholarship 250

Barnes and Noble Award 250

North Baltimore Education Association 200

Total Award $14,900

Environmental Engineering will be Wyatt’s major at The University of Toledo.

Abigail North

Red Hawk Excellence Scholarship ($5,000/year) $20,000

Bridges Program for Excellence ($3,000/year) 12,000

Jorgen Larsen Scholastic Scholarship 1,500

NBHS Alumni Association 750

North Baltimore Rotary Scholarship 500

Literary & Lyric Circle Award 250

North Baltimore Education Association 200

Total Award $35,200

Abigail will attend Miami University and major in Psychology.

Sydnee Smith

UT Assistance Award $1,400

North Baltimore Education Association 200

Total Award $1,600

At The University of Toledo Sydnee will major in Psychology.

Simone Thompson will attend Bowling Green State University and major in Criminal Justice in the fall.

Levi Trout

Grand Lodge of Ohio Masonic Scholarship $1,200

Scoutmaster Scholarship 500

Total Award $1,700

Business Administration will be Levi’s major while at Lourdes University. Levi has also been awarded the Cory Mills Memorial Award for outstanding senior athlete.

Skyler Vogelsong

Owens Start Here Scholarship ($7,922.50/year) $15,845

NB American Legions Post #539 Scholarship 1,000

Total Award $16,845

At Owens Community College Skyler will study Nursing.

Congratulations to the North Baltimore High School Class of 2020!

submitted by Leslie Hetrick