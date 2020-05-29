NBX WaterShedsun
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Dec. 2019 new logo
T and J Jan 2020
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
May 2019
April – June 2020
January Start with us
Weekly Specials
Closed March 2020

NBHS Class of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards

Announcing Senior Scholarship Awards:

Zoey Beaupry 

            UT Academic Scholarship ($3,500 per year)                     $14,000

            North Baltimore Education Assn.                                              200

                                                                        Total Award              $14,200

Zoey will study Exercise Science/Pre-Med while at The University of Toledo.

 

 

Jaden Bucher will attend Eastern Kentucky University to study Professional Golf Management.

 

 

          Katherine Dewulf  

            UT Merit Scholarship ($5,000/year)                                   $20,000

                                                                        Total Award              $20,000

While attending The University of Toledo, Katie will study Chemical Engineering. 

 

 

          Abigail Empcke

            Toledo Excellence Scholarship ($6,000/year)                     $24,000

            UT Legacy Scholarship ($500/year)                                        2,000

            Whirlpool Sons & Daughters Scholarship ($6,000/year)    24,000

            UT Assistance Award                                                              4,800

            Heyn Scholarship                                                                     1,000

            North Baltimore Rotary Scholarship                                        500

                                                          Total Award              $56,300

At The University of Toledo Abby will study Biomedical Engineering.

 

 

          Meg Empcke

            BGSU Academic Scholarship ($4,000/year)                       $16,000

            BGSU Award                                                                           1,000

                                                                        Total Award              $17,000

Meg will attend Bowling Green State University and major in Marketing.

 

 

Levi Gazarek will attend Bowling Green State University on a full ride football scholarship. While playing football for the Falcons, Levi will study Business.

            Madelyn Gerdeman

            BGSU Academic Scholarship ($4,000/year)                       $16,000

            NBHS Alumni Association Scholarship                                     750

                                                                        Total Award              $16,750

Early Childhood Education will be Maddy’s field of study at Bowling Green State University.

 

 

Lydia Hartman will attend Bowling Green State University and major in Criminal Justice.

 

 

          Brayden Holloway

            UT Regents Scholarship ($5,000 per year)                         $20,000

            NB American Legion Post #539 Blackall Scholarship          1,000

            Jorgen Larsen Scholastic Scholarship                                    1,500

            North Baltimore Rotary Scholarship                                      1,000

            North Baltimore School Scholarship                                         500

            North Baltimore Education Assn.                                              200

                                                                        Total Award              $24,200

Chemical Engineering will be Brayden’s major while at The University of Toledo.

 

 

Chloe Hopple will attend Owens Community College in the fall.

 

 

Alexandria (Alex) Hosley will attend Owens Community College in the fall to become a Register Nurse, after she reaches this goal she plans to pursue her dream to become a Pediatric Nurse.

 

 

            Brendan Hutchins

            Scarlet & Gray/President’s Affordability Award

                                                            ($16,945/year)                        $67,780

                                                                          Total Award            $67,780

While attending The Ohio State University Brendan will major in Mechanical Engineering.

 

 

Kealeigh Leady will study Nursing at Bowling Green State University in the fall, in preparation for this career, Kealeigh works at Briar Hill Health Campus as a STNA.

         

 

 

 

 

 

 

          Leah Lee

            BGSU Academic Scholarship ($4,000/year)                       $16,000

            North Baltimore American Legion Post #539                        1,000

            North Baltimore Education Association                                    200

                                                                        Total Award              $17,200

At Bowling Green State University Leah  will major in Nursing.  Additionally, Leah is also the recipient of the Rachel E. Mauk Stimmel Award in recognition of her role as an outstanding student in the North Baltimore community.

 

 

            Kirsten Mason

            UT Trustee Scholarship ($3,500/year)                                $14,000

            UT Assistance Award                                                               2,500

                                                                        Total Award              $16,500

Kirsten will study Pre-Pharmacy at The University of Toledo.      

           

                                   

            Wyatt Mowery

            UT Excellence Scholarship ($3,000/year)                           $12,000

            UT Assistance Award                                                               1,700

            Rieman Scholarship                                                                     500

            Stundon Scholarship                                                                    250

            Barnes and Noble Award                                                            250

            North Baltimore Education Association                                    200

                                                                        Total Award              $14,900

Environmental Engineering will be Wyatt’s major at The University of Toledo.

 

 

            Abigail North

            Red Hawk Excellence Scholarship ($5,000/year)               $20,000

            Bridges Program for Excellence ($3,000/year)                   12,000

            Jorgen Larsen Scholastic Scholarship                                  1,500

            NBHS Alumni Association                                                         750

            North Baltimore Rotary Scholarship                                        500

            Literary & Lyric Circle Award                                                 250

            North Baltimore Education Association                                   200

                                                                        Total Award              $35,200

Abigail will attend Miami University and major in Psychology.

 

 

            Sydnee Smith

            UT Assistance Award                                                           $1,400

            North Baltimore Education Association                                  200

                                                                        Total Award              $1,600

At The University of Toledo Sydnee will major in Psychology.

 

Simone Thompson will attend Bowling Green State University and major in Criminal Justice in the fall.

 

           

            Levi Trout

            Grand Lodge of Ohio Masonic Scholarship                       $1,200

            Scoutmaster Scholarship                                                           500

                                                                        Total Award              $1,700

Business Administration will be Levi’s major while at Lourdes University. Levi has also been awarded the Cory Mills Memorial Award for outstanding senior athlete.

 

 

Skyler Vogelsong

            Owens Start Here Scholarship ($7,922.50/year)                $15,845

            NB American Legions Post #539 Scholarship                        1,000                                          

                                                                        Total Award              $16,845

At Owens Community College Skyler will study Nursing.

           

 

Congratulations to the North Baltimore High School Class of 2020!       

submitted by Leslie Hetrick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Route Driver PT NB
February 2017
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
BVH March 2020
Logo Panel April 2017
NBLS Website