In honor of the Class of 2020, the NBHS Athletic Department will be joining other area schools by turning on NB’s War Memorial Field’s lights for 20 min. at 2020 hours (8:20PM) on Monday, April 20th.

You may join us at the Football field but please stay in your vehicles. We would also love to see community members join us in this effort by turning on porch lights at 8:20 pm throughout the village and district.