North Baltimore, Ohio

by Suzanne Bucher

NB Cross Country Results from 9/11/21

McComb Invitational

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

14 Total Runners

8th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 22:55

10th – Jordan Coup, 24:35

12th – Casey Mowery, 26:08

13th – Darrian Zitzelberger, 27:51

Masin Pettry DNR

*Top 5 runners from each school count towards the High School teams’ total points

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

12 Total Runners

5th – Alivia Delancy, 26:16

6th – Rhiannon Powell, 27:11

3rd – Paula Macro Montagut 29:47

10th – Lucy Trout, 30:59

Caitlin Schwartz DNR

Cross Country Meets :

Thur 9/16 @ Carey, 4:30

Sat 9/18 @ Lakota Invite, 9:00

Sat 9/25 @ Van Buren Invite, 9:00

Tue 9/28 @ Lima Bath Invite, 5:00

Sat 10/2 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/9 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/16 @ BVC Championship, 9:00