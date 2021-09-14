North Baltimore, Ohio

September 14, 2021 6:39 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
3 panel GIF
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo
Weekly Specials
Ol’ Jenny
BVH March 2020
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020

NBHS Cross Country Results

by Suzanne Bucher

 

NB Cross Country Results from 9/11/21

McComb Invitational

 

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

14 Total Runners

8th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 22:55

10th – Jordan Coup, 24:35

12th – Casey Mowery, 26:08

13th – Darrian Zitzelberger, 27:51

Masin Pettry DNR

 

*Top 5 runners from each school count towards the High School teams’ total points

 

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

12 Total Runners

5th – Alivia Delancy, 26:16

6th – Rhiannon Powell, 27:11

3rd – Paula Macro Montagut 29:47

10th – Lucy Trout, 30:59

Caitlin Schwartz DNR

 

Cross Country Meets:

Thur 9/16 @ Carey, 4:30

Sat 9/18 @ Lakota Invite, 9:00

Sat 9/25 @ Van Buren Invite, 9:00

Tue 9/28 @ Lima Bath Invite, 5:00

Sat 10/2 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/9 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/16 @ BVC Championship, 9:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website