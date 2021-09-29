North Baltimore, Ohio

September 29, 2021 12:07 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Primary Care NB
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Oct. 2018 Update
Weekly Specials
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
3 panel GIF
Ol’ Jenny

NBHS Cross Country Results

by Suzanne Bucher

NB Cross Country Results from 9/25/21 at the Van Buren Invitational

 

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

122 Total Runners

75th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 21:59

101st – Macin Pettry, 24:37

105th – Jordan Coup, 25:11

110th – Casey Mowery, 25:35

119th – Darrian Zitzelberger, 29:43

 

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

104 Total Runners

45th – Alivia Delancy, 24:39

64th – Rhiannon Powell, 26:35

94th – Lucy Trout, 30:29

Caitlin Schwartz DNR

Paula Macro Montagut DNR

 

Cross Country Meets:

Sat 10/2 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/9 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/16 @ BVC Championship, 9:00

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website