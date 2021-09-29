NBHS Cross Country Results

by Suzanne Bucher

NB Cross Country Results from 9/25/21 at the Van Buren Invitational

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

122 Total Runners

75th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 21:59

101st – Macin Pettry, 24:37

105th – Jordan Coup, 25:11

110th – Casey Mowery, 25:35

119th – Darrian Zitzelberger, 29:43

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

104 Total Runners

45th – Alivia Delancy, 24:39

64th – Rhiannon Powell, 26:35

94th – Lucy Trout, 30:29

Caitlin Schwartz DNR

Paula Macro Montagut DNR

Cross Country Meets :

Sat 10/2 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/9 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/16 @ BVC Championship, 9:00