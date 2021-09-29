NBHS Cross Country Results

by Suzanne Bucher
NB Cross Country Results from 9/25/21 at the Van Buren Invitational
HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
122 Total Runners
75th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 21:59
101st – Macin Pettry, 24:37
105th – Jordan Coup, 25:11
110th – Casey Mowery, 25:35
119th – Darrian Zitzelberger, 29:43
HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles
104 Total Runners
45th – Alivia Delancy, 24:39
64th – Rhiannon Powell, 26:35
94th – Lucy Trout, 30:29
Caitlin Schwartz DNR
Paula Macro Montagut DNR
Cross Country Meets:
Sat 10/2 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00
Sat 10/9 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00
Sat 10/16 @ BVC Championship, 9:00