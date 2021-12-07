NBHS December Student of the Month Named

The North Baltimore staff has selected Daltin Oberley as Student of the Month for December. Daltin is truly a rare find. He is able to complete all of his work to the best of his ability, often before due dates, and always checks to make sure he has done it correctly. While in the classroom, his intelligence, motivation to succeed, kindness, and humor show every single day.

He truly knows what it takes to put in the work to be successful, and his grades reflect that. His strong work ethic is just one of the driving forces behind his success though. He also has compassion and respect for others that guide his actions every day. He truly embodies a life full of integrity in all situations. He also faces all challenges – academic and otherwise – with a grace and maturity often unbeknownst to someone his age. When constructive criticism comes his way, he learns from it and adjusts his work accordingly. Concurrently, he is an asset to the entire school district because of his helpful attitude and willingness to serve others. Outside of the classroom, he is editor of the Yearbook and a member of NHS. He takes both roles very seriously and ensures his jobs are done right and on time.