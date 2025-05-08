North Baltimore, Ohio

May 8, 2025 4:26 pm

NBHS Drama Club Presents Mean Girls: High School Edition – May 9 & 10

NORTH BALTIMORE, OH – The North Baltimore High School Drama Club will present its spring production, Mean Girls: High School Edition, with two performances scheduled for:

🗓️ May 9–10, 2025
🕖 Showtime: 7:00 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)
📍 NBHS Auditeria

🎟️ Tickets: $15.00 each (reserved seating)
Tickets are available for purchase in the NBHS office Monday–Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Please note: This show may not be appropriate for younger viewers. Parental guidance is suggested.

Come support the talented students of NBHS as they bring this wildly popular musical comedy to the stage in a fun, fast-paced adaptation created just for high schools!

