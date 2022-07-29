NBHS Fall 2022-23 Sports Schedules

by JP Miklovic

Regarding HOME football games, with the imminent sale of the former football field on South Tarr and the current construction of the new stadium on Tiger Drive, the HOME football games will be SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

Memorial Field was determined to be too expensive to bring up to modern standards, regarding fan safety and comfort in the deteriorating bleachers. The the worn out lighting system is difficult to access and maintain due to age. In addition, there are no locker facilities located at Memorial Field, forcing teams and officials to dress (no showers) on the bus or in a Village Park shelter house. Another issue on South Tarr is traffic in and out of the area and parking, which is tenuous at best.

In addition to the challenge of where to play, the Tigers have run into another issue regarding “where to play”. With the “dropping” of North Baltimore from the 2022 Blanchard Valley Conference Football schedule, NB has been forced to find comparable-sized teams with openings in their schedule for this fall. NB was in the process of joining a new conference, however, there appears to have been an issue with finalizing the timing for football. The other fall sport will continue to compete in the BVC for 2022-23.

If NB has no home games in football this year, many of us will get the chance to check out some towns and places and restaurants that we have never been… it’s gonna be a road trip kind of year!

GO TIGERS!!!

If you have serious questions about all this, contact NBHS AD Dan Davis or an administrator at the high school, to see how you can help. Our kids are in the middle of all this and they need our encouragement and support, not negative chirping about things and circumstances we can’t control… Thank you! JP Miklovic, Editor, Tiger grandparent, parent, former coach, athlete, band member and NB supporter! AGAIN I SAY – GO Tigers!