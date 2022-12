NBHS Girls Basketball Results

by Suzanne Bucher

Varsity Girls

Riverdale 11-16-15-14—56

North Baltimore 5-15-11-4—35

Lydia Feehan – 17

Cadence Andrich – 7

Aubrey Cotterman – 7

Kennadi Lennard – 3

Mackenna Ducat – 1

Varsity Overall Record 0-6, BVC Record 0-2

Fotos by Ferg:

Cadence Andrich sets up to take a 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL UPCOMING SCHEDULE

*Games are Varsity Only

Thur 12/15 @ Van Buren, 6pm

Sat 12/17 Waynesfield-Goshen, 12pm

Mon 12/19 @ Crestline, 6pm

Wed 12/21 Ridgedale, 6pm

Tue 12/27 @ Seneca East, 6pm

Tue 1/3 Liberty Center, 6pm

Thur 1/5 Vanlue, 6pm

Sat 1/7 @ Mohawk, Noon

Thur 1/12 @ Arlington, 6pm

Sat 1/14 Patrick Henry, 12pm

Thur 1/19 @ Cory-Rawson, 6pm

Tue 1/24 Hardin-Northern, 6pm (Drill Team)

Thur 1/26 @ Liberty-Benton, 6pm

Sat 1/28 @ Ada, 6pm

Thur 2/2 McComb, 6pm

Thur 2/9 @ Arcadia, 6pm