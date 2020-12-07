NBX WaterShedsun
NBHS Girls Basketball Results

Arlington @ North Baltimore – 12/3/2020

Varsity Girls

North Baltimore 18-7-11-13—49

Arlington 17-7-10-9—43

————————–
Kenzie Perez – 18

Mia McCartney – 11

Hailey Lennard – 8

Halie Inbody – 6

Grace Hagemyer – 4

Gabby Estrada – 2

———————

2-PT FGM-A:  14-30 (47%)

3-PT FGM-A:  6-13 (46%) (Perez 5)

FTM-A:  3-16 (19%)

Rebounds: 37 (Hagemyer 10, Inbody 8, Lennard 6)

Assists Leader: McCartney 2

Steals Leader: McCartney 2

Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 4

Turnovers: NB 12

 

Varsity Overall Record 1-1, BVC 1-1

JV Girls

NB – 38

McComb – 18

 

Leia Thomas – 17

Lydia Feehan – 9

Lucy Trout – 8

Emma Cotterman – 2

Cadence Andrich – 2

 

JV Overall Record 2-0, BVC Record 2-0

 

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES

Mon 12/7 @ Holgate, 6pm

Thur 12/10 @ Leipsic, 6pm

