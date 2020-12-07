NBHS Girls Basketball Results

Arlington @ North Baltimore – 12/3/2020
Varsity Girls
North Baltimore 18-7-11-13—49
Arlington 17-7-10-9—43
————————–
Kenzie Perez – 18
Mia McCartney – 11
Hailey Lennard – 8
Halie Inbody – 6
Grace Hagemyer – 4
Gabby Estrada – 2
———————
2-PT FGM-A: 14-30 (47%)
3-PT FGM-A: 6-13 (46%) (Perez 5)
FTM-A: 3-16 (19%)
Rebounds: 37 (Hagemyer 10, Inbody 8, Lennard 6)
Assists Leader: McCartney 2
Steals Leader: McCartney 2
Blocks Leader: Hagemyer 4
Turnovers: NB 12
Varsity Overall Record 1-1, BVC 1-1
JV Girls
NB – 38
McComb – 18
Leia Thomas – 17
Lydia Feehan – 9
Lucy Trout – 8
Emma Cotterman – 2
Cadence Andrich – 2
JV Overall Record 2-0, BVC Record 2-0
UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Mon 12/7 @ Holgate, 6pm
Thur 12/10 @ Leipsic, 6pm