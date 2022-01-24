NBHS Girls Basketball Results

by Suzanne Bucher
Cardinal Stritch @ North Baltimore – 1/22/2022
VARSITY GIRLS
North Baltimore 23-12-5-8—48
Cardinal Stritch 2-4-2-9—17
———————————-
Grace Hagemyer – 15
Hailey Lennard – 8
Gabby Estrada – 8
Emma Cotterman – 5
Lucy Trout – 4
Kenadie Lennard – 3
Lydia Feehan – 2
Leia Thomas – 2
Halie Inbody – 1
2-PT FGM-A: 12-28 (43%)
3-PT FGM-A: 6-11 (55%)
FTM-A: 6-9 (67%)
Rebounds: NB 25, CS 13
Rebound Leaders: Trout 7, Hagemyer 5
Assists Leaders: Feehan 4, Thomas 3
Steals Leaders: Cotterman 3, Feehan 3
Turnovers: NB 13, CS 22
Varsity Overall Record 11-6, BVC 5-1
**************************************
JV GIRLS
NB – 39
CS – 20
———————–
Alivia Patterson – 13
Mackenna Ducat – 8
Kenadi Lennard – 8
Alex Greeno – 6
Alivia Delancy – 2
Neveah Dewitt – 2
JV Overall Record 5-11, BVC Record 3-4
UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Tue 1/25 @ Hardin-Northern, 6pm
Thur 1/27 Liberty-Benton (home), 6pm
2/1 Seneca East (home), 6pm
2/3 @ McComb, 6pm
2/10 Arcadia (home), 6pm