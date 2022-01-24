North Baltimore, Ohio

NBHS Girls Basketball Results

by Suzanne Bucher

Cardinal Stritch @ North Baltimore – 1/22/2022

VARSITY GIRLS

North Baltimore 23-12-5-8—48

Cardinal Stritch 2-4-2-9—17

———————————-

Grace Hagemyer – 15

Hailey Lennard – 8

Gabby Estrada – 8

Emma Cotterman – 5

Lucy Trout – 4

Kenadie Lennard – 3

Lydia Feehan – 2

Leia Thomas – 2

Halie Inbody – 1

 

2-PT FGM-A: 12-28 (43%)

3-PT FGM-A:  6-11 (55%)

FTM-A:  6-9 (67%)

Rebounds: NB 25, CS 13

Rebound Leaders: Trout 7, Hagemyer 5

Assists Leaders: Feehan 4, Thomas 3

Steals Leaders: Cotterman 3, Feehan 3

Turnovers: NB 13, CS 22

 

Varsity Overall Record 11-6, BVC 5-1

**************************************

JV GIRLS

NB – 39

CS – 20

———————–

Alivia Patterson – 13

Mackenna Ducat – 8

Kenadi Lennard – 8

Alex Greeno – 6

Alivia Delancy – 2

Neveah Dewitt – 2

 

JV Overall Record 5-11, BVC Record 3-4

 

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES

Tue 1/25 @ Hardin-Northern, 6pm

Thur 1/27 Liberty-Benton (home), 6pm

 2/1 Seneca East (home), 6pm

 2/3 @ McComb, 6pm

 2/10 Arcadia (home), 6pm

