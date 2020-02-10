NBX WaterShedsun
NBHS Girls Basketball Results

by Suzanne Bucher

Varsity Girls

North Baltimore  15-22-23-9—69

Cardinal Stritch  0-2-3-8—13

—————————-
Grace Hagemyer – 12

Halie Inbody – 12

Leah Lee – 11

Kenzie Perez – 11

Mia McCartney – 9

Lexi Long – 4

Hailey Lennard – 3

Leia Thomas – 3

Sydnee Smith – 2

Gabby Estrada – 2

 

2-PT FGM-A:  16-32 (50%)

3-PT FGM-A:  8-24 (33%)

FTM-A:  9-14 (64%)

Rebounds: 40 (Hagemyer 12, Inbody 9)

Assists Leader: Hagemyer 3, Lee 2

Steals Leader: Lee 2, McCartney 2

Blocks Leader: Inbody 5, Hagemyer 4

Turnovers: 9

 

Varsity Overall Record 11-7, BVC 6-3

JV Girls

N Baltimore – 50

Cardinal Stritch – 24

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES

Thur 2/13 @ Vanlue, 6pm

Sat 2/15 New Riegel (home), 12:00

Mon 2/17 Seneca East (home), 6pm (Senior Night)

