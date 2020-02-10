NBHS Girls Basketball Results

by Suzanne Bucher
Varsity Girls
North Baltimore 15-22-23-9—69
Cardinal Stritch 0-2-3-8—13
—————————-
Grace Hagemyer – 12
Halie Inbody – 12
Leah Lee – 11
Kenzie Perez – 11
Mia McCartney – 9
Lexi Long – 4
Hailey Lennard – 3
Leia Thomas – 3
Sydnee Smith – 2
Gabby Estrada – 2
2-PT FGM-A: 16-32 (50%)
3-PT FGM-A: 8-24 (33%)
FTM-A: 9-14 (64%)
Rebounds: 40 (Hagemyer 12, Inbody 9)
Assists Leader: Hagemyer 3, Lee 2
Steals Leader: Lee 2, McCartney 2
Blocks Leader: Inbody 5, Hagemyer 4
Turnovers: 9
Varsity Overall Record 11-7, BVC 6-3
JV Girls
N Baltimore – 50
Cardinal Stritch – 24
UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Thur 2/13 @ Vanlue, 6pm
Sat 2/15 New Riegel (home), 12:00
Mon 2/17 Seneca East (home), 6pm (Senior Night)