NBHS Girls BBall Results

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
North Baltimore @ Bluffton – 12/15/2020
Varsity Girls
Bluffton 20-10-9-11—50
North Baltimore 6-12-4-11—33
————————–
Hailey Lennard – 10
Grace Hagemyer – 8
Gabby Estrada – 5
Kenzie Perez – 4
Halie Inbody – 4
Mia McCartney – 2
2-PT FGM-A: 10-26 (38%)
3-PT FGM-A: 3-17 (18%)
FTM-A: 5-9 (56%)
Rebounds: 28 (Hagemyer 9)
Assists Leader: Inbody 1
Steals Leaders: Perez 3, Lennard 3
Turnovers: NB 27, Bluffton 18
Varsity Overall Record 3-2, BVC 2-1
JV Girls
Bluffton – 31
NB – 28
JV Overall Record 4-1, BVC Record 3-0
North Baltimore @ Riverdale – 12/17/2020
Varsity Girls
North Baltimore 12-7-10-10—39
Riverdale 10-6-7-11—34
————————–
Grace Hagemyer – 14
Hailey Lennard – 9
Kenzie Perez – 9
Halie Inbody – 4
Mia McCartney – 3
2-PT FGM-A: 10-30 (33%)
3-PT FGM-A: 3-17 (18%)
FTM-A: 10-17 (59%)
Rebounds: NB 37, Riverdale 19
Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 9, Lennard 8
Blocks Leaders: Hagemyer 7, Inbody 5
Assists Leaders: Inbody 2, Lennard 2
Steals Leaders: McCartney 3, Hagemyer 3
Turnovers: NB 19, Riverdale 10
Varsity Overall Record 4-2, BVC 3-1
JV Girls
NB – 30
Riverdale – 28
JV Overall Record 4-1, BVC Record 3-0
UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES
Wed 12/23 Arcadia (home), 6pm
Mon 12/28 @ Ayersville Tournament, 4pm
Wed 12/30 Otsego (home), 6pm