NBHS Girls BBall Results

High School Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

North Baltimore @ Bluffton – 12/15/2020

Varsity Girls

Bluffton 20-10-9-11—50

North Baltimore 6-12-4-11—33

————————–

Hailey Lennard – 10

Grace Hagemyer – 8

Gabby Estrada – 5

Kenzie Perez – 4

Halie Inbody – 4

Mia McCartney – 2

2-PT FGM-A:  10-26 (38%)

3-PT FGM-A:  3-17 (18%)

FTM-A:  5-9 (56%)

Rebounds: 28 (Hagemyer 9)

Assists Leader: Inbody 1

Steals Leaders: Perez 3, Lennard 3

Turnovers: NB 27, Bluffton 18

Varsity Overall Record 3-2, BVC 2-1

JV Girls

Bluffton – 31

NB – 28

JV Overall Record 4-1, BVC Record 3-0

North Baltimore @ Riverdale – 12/17/2020

Varsity Girls

North Baltimore 12-7-10-10—39

Riverdale 10-6-7-11—34

————————–

Grace Hagemyer – 14

Hailey Lennard – 9

Kenzie Perez – 9

Halie Inbody – 4

Mia McCartney – 3

 

2-PT FGM-A:  10-30 (33%)

3-PT FGM-A:  3-17 (18%)

FTM-A:  10-17 (59%)

Rebounds: NB 37, Riverdale 19

Rebound Leaders: Hagemyer 9, Lennard 8

Blocks Leaders: Hagemyer 7, Inbody 5

Assists Leaders: Inbody 2, Lennard 2

Steals Leaders: McCartney 3, Hagemyer 3

Turnovers: NB 19, Riverdale 10

 

Varsity Overall Record 4-2, BVC 3-1

JV Girls

NB – 30

Riverdale – 28

 

JV Overall Record 4-1, BVC Record 3-0

UPCOMING GIRLS GAMES

Wed 12/23 Arcadia (home), 6pm

Mon 12/28 @ Ayersville Tournament, 4pm

Wed 12/30 Otsego (home), 6pm

 

