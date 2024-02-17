NBHS Girls Bowling-Sectional Tournament

Reported by Suzanne Bucher

The North Baltimore High School Girls Bowling Team competed in Division II Sectional Tournament on February 16, 2024, at the River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon. The team finished 6th , with a team total of 1964, and will not advance to Districts.

One individual from NB, Kenadi Lennard, will be advancing to Districts next Thursday, February 22, 2024, at Interstate Lanes in Rossford. Kenadi bowled a 522 series, and one single game of 203, placing 9th individually out of 52 bowlers. Congrats Kenadi and good luck!