March 31, 2022 5:46 am

NBHS Girls Winter Sports Awards 21-22

 

The senior-laden North Baltimore Lady Tiger battled to a 3rd Place finish in the always tough Blanchard Valley Conference with a 7-2 record.

BVC 2021-22 Girls BK Final Stats

BVC All-Academic Awards (left to right: Lucy Trout, Laura Keegan, Emma Cotterman, Gabby Estrada, Haley Lennard, Halli Inbody and Grace Hagemyer.

Team Awards – Gabby Estrada- Hustle award;  Grace Hagemyer- Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year Award;  Hailey Lennard – Most Improved Player Award

North Baltimore finished 7-2 in the BVC for 3rd place to LB and VB) and 14-8 overall

BVC Season Top-10 stats:

1st Team All-BVC – Grace Hagemyer – 2nd in Rebounds 12.1 RPG; 3rd in scoring 14.1 PPG; 1st in Blocked Shots 3.2 BPG; 1st in 2-point Field Goals 60%. 

3rd TEam All BVC – Hailey Lennard – 8th in Steals 2.5 SPG;

Honorable Mention:
Halie Inbody and Gabby Estrada

 

