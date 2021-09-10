NBHS Golf Update 9-10

Boys’ Varsity Golf Results – NB vs Holgate
9/7/21 @ Birch Run Golf Course
1st – N Baltimore 199
2nd – Holgate 237
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Josh Fennell (NB) – 41
NB Scores: Josh Fennell 41, Elijah Smith 50, Owen Clark 51, Don Courtney 57 , Colin Coykendall 60
Upcoming NB Boys’ Golf Matches:
Thur 9/9 Carey @ Lakeland, 4:30
Sat 9/11, Tiger Invite @ Birch Run, 8:00
Tue 9/21, Elmwood @ Birch Run, 4:30
Wed 9/22, BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing, 10:00
Thur 9/23, Edgerton @ Birch Run, 4:45
Girls’ Varsity Golf Results – NB, Genoa, Patrick Henry
9/7/21 @ Birch Run Golf Course
1st – Genoa 235
2nd – Patrick Henry 250
(NB – not a full team)
NB scores – Olivia Matthes 54, Mackenna Ducat 62, Sara Casey 64
Upcoming NB Girls’ Golf Matches:
Wed 9/15 Otsego @ Stone Ridge GC, 4:30
Thur 9/16 Patrick Henry @ Pike Run GC, 4:30
Tue 9/21 Elmwood & Van Buren @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Thur 9/23 Edgerton @ Birch Run GC, 4:45