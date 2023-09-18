NBHS Home Coming Parade Thursday Evening

The parade will be on Thursday, September 21st at 5:30.

The route is the same as last year!

Lineup – 5:00 on North Main Street from Cherry Street south to Broadway.

The parade will proceed from Powell Elementary, south on North Main to Broadway Street.

The parade will turn East (LEFT) onto Broadway, east to Rudolph Rd.

Then going North (Left) onto Rudolph to the Football Complex at NBHS!

The Powderpuff game will follow.

We encourage everyone to come out and be part of the parade!

