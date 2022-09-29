NBHS Homecoming Friday Festivities & Game at Findlay Donnell Stadium



It’s Spirit Week for North Baltimore Schools!

The Homecoming Parade will be changed to Thursday, September 29th at 5:30 this year, with a new route as well! The lineup is at 4:45 in front of Powell. Then south on Main Street to Broadway, east to Rudolph Rd. then north on Rudolph, to the high school. ROUTE UPDATE: The parade will begin with step-off at 5:30 lineup will be on broadway behind fire station. Parade Route will be down Broadway to Rudolph to school.

The dodgeball tournament will follow.

Friday’s homecoming game will be played at Findlay Donnell Stadium.

The Homecoming Court will also be presented before the homecoming game Friday (30th) at Donnell Stadium around 6:20 p.m.

The Court Fall 2022:

The Kindergarten prince and princess are Liam Williams and Gabrielle Cotterman.

Freshmen escort and attendant are Jacob Rockhill and Maddie Patterson.

The sophomores are Elijah Smith and Brynlee Schmidt;

The Juniors are Jesse Vanlerberg and Hailey Moses;

The Seniors are Austin Leeper and Cadence Andrich, Brady Barlekamp and Kaitlyn Kelley, and Gaige DeWitt and Leah Rader.

Here is a rough timeline of events for Friday:

Gates will open at 5:30. You must purchase a ticket to gain admittance for the pregame even if you are not planning on staying for the game. All NB sports passes will be accepted

6:18 pm: Band pregame 6:22 pm: Homecoming ceremony begins 6:42ish: Ceremony ends- Families get 90 seconds for photos 6:45ish: National Anthem

7:00: Kick-off vs. Vanlue