NBHS Homecoming Planned

The North Baltimore Homecoming will take place from September 18th through September 23rd this year. The theme for the 2023 Fall Homecoming is Decades.

If you are in high school and want to run for homecoming court, please turn your paper into Mrs. Waldvogel by tomorrow (Wednesday the 6th!) at 3 p.m.!! See her before then if this timing is an issue.





Spirit days will start on Monday, September 18th with pajama day. Tuesday will be Western Day; Wednesday is Barbie; Thursday is Decades Day, and Friday is Tiger Spirit Day! Decades Day will have a decade assigned to each class.





Also during this week each class, 7th through 12th grade, will participate in The Battle of the Classes by doing different activities! The high school will be making their floats for the parade! The freshmen theme is 1950s. Sophomores have chosen the 1970s. Juniors have the 1990s, and seniors chose 1980s! See your class rep to help build your floats!

The parade will be Thursday, September 21st at 5:30 this year with the same route as last year! Lineup will still happen at 5:00 on Main Street from Cherry Street to Broadway. Then, the parade will start at Powell Elementary, go down Main to Broadway, then onto Rudolph, and end at the high school. The powderpuff game will follow. We encourage everyone to come out and be part of the parade! If you plan on being in the parade, please email Mrs. Stefanie Waldvogel at [email protected] ASAP.

Homecoming court will be announced at the football game on Friday, September 22nd.

The Homecoming dance will be held on Saturday, September 23rd from 7 – 10 p.m. Cost is $5 to attend.

For any questions please contact [email protected]

Stefanie Waldvogel & Mike Kipplen

NBHS Student Council Advisors