NBHS Hosts Cross Country Meet

Reed Harmon from VB broke the boys course record with 17:54 and Lily Grady from VB broke the girls course record with 20:42. Mason Leifheit broke the jh boys record with 13:16. Ady Reynolds North Baltimore broke the jh girls record with 14:08.
Varsity Boys
Van Buren – 15 pts
North Baltimore – 47 pts
Northwood – 73 pts
Horizon – 100 pts
McComb – No Full Team
Varsity Girls
Van Buren 15 pts
North Baltimore, McComb, Northwood, Horizon – no Full teams
JH boys
Van Buren – 15 pts
JH Girls
North Baltimore – 15 pts
Stats sheets from Coach Brad Rowlinson: