North Baltimore, Ohio

August 30, 2023 11:22 am

NBHS Hosts Cross Country Meet

Reed Harmon from VB broke the boys course record with 17:54 and Lily Grady from VB broke the girls course record with 20:42.  Mason Leifheit broke the jh boys record with 13:16.  Ady Reynolds North Baltimore broke the jh girls record with 14:08. 
 
Varsity Boys
Van Buren – 15 pts
North Baltimore – 47 pts
Northwood – 73 pts
Horizon – 100 pts
McComb – No Full Team
 
Varsity Girls 
Van Buren 15 pts
North Baltimore, McComb, Northwood, Horizon – no Full teams
 
JH boys
Van Buren – 15 pts
 
JH Girls
North Baltimore – 15 pts
 
Stats sheets from Coach Brad Rowlinson:
 

