NBHS Hosts Cross Country Meet

Reed Harmon from VB broke the boys course record with 17:54 and Lily Grady from VB broke the girls course record with 20:42. Mason Leifheit broke the jh boys record with 13:16. Ady Reynolds North Baltimore broke the jh girls record with 14:08.

Varsity Boys

Van Buren – 15 pts

North Baltimore – 47 pts

Northwood – 73 pts

Horizon – 100 pts

McComb – No Full Team

Varsity Girls

Van Buren 15 pts

North Baltimore, McComb, Northwood, Horizon – no Full teams

JH boys

Van Buren – 15 pts

JH Girls

North Baltimore – 15 pts

Stats sheets from Coach Brad Rowlinson: