North Baltimore, Ohio

November 15, 2023

Weekly Specials

NBHS Improv Show is Friday

It’s our pleasure to invite you, along with your family and friends to the annual North Baltimore High School Improv and Variety Show this Friday at 7pm in the High School Auditeria. The show will feature prepared acts along with hilarious improvised scenes based on suggestions from YOU, the audience. Our cast includes performers from the elementary, middle school, and high school.

General admission tickets are available in the high school office this week between 9am-3pm  and at the door for $8. Doors will open at 6:30pm. We can’t wait to see you Friday night!

