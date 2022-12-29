Leah Rader was chosen as the North Baltimore High School Student of the Month for January 2023. Leah excels in all areas of academics, knows how to prioritize her time, and has taken the initiative to be in multiple leadership roles here at NBHS.

When it comes to academics, Leah has made sure she is putting herself on a successful path for her future by taking dual enrollment classes, maintaining a 4.0 GPA, and completing job shadows to explore her future career interest. She is always dedicated to her studies, ensures she completes the work to the best of her ability, and really strives to do as much on her own before asking for any additional help. Concurrently, she is able to speak and write on multiple subjects with grace and ease.

Outside of the classroom, Leah also participates in numerous extracurriculars. She is an active member of volleyball, drama club, publications, and swing choir. She is also the President of NHS, Vice President of both Paws for a Cause and Student Council, and the cheer captain. She has also earned numerous awards from the Legion Citizenship Award to the Tiger Spirit Award to All-Academic BVC. Somehow, on top of all of this, she also manages to hold a part-time job, saving money for her future endeavors.

In the future, Leah plans to attend Miami University to major in accounting and pursue a career in tax accounting. She is clearly a young woman of dedication and perseverance, and I have no doubt she will be successful beyond high school as well.

Congratulations to Leah Rader on being named NBHS’ January Student of the Month!