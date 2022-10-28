North Baltimore, Ohio

NBHS-JH Girl’s Basketball Schedules 2022-23

 

Lady Tiger Varsity has 4 scrimmages starting Nov. 1. Season opens Nov. 15 in The Jungle!

Junior High Girls have two scrimmages Nov. 2 and 14. Season opens 11/22 at HOME!

 

Girls Basketball

  
DateOpponentLocationTime
11/1/22Lima Perry (scr)Away5:00
11/8Northwood (scr)Home6:00
11/10Cardinal Stritch (scr)Away6:00
11/15Leipsic (scr)Home6:00
11/18OtsegoHome6:00
11/22Hopewell-LoudonAway6:00
11/29Upper Scioto ValleyHome6:00
12/1Pandora-GilboaAway6:00
12/6HolgateAway6:00
12/8RiverdaleHome6:00
12/15Van BurenAway6:00
12/17Waynesfield-GoshenHomeNoon
12/19CrestlineAway6:00
12/21RidgedaleHome6:00
12/27Seneca-EastAway6:00
1/3/2023Liberty CenterHome6:00
1/5VanlueHome6:00
1/7MohawkAwayNoon
1/12ArlingtonAway6:00
1/14Patrick HenryHomeNoon
1/19Cory-RawsonHome6:00
1/24Hardin-Northern (Drill Team)Home6:00
1/26Liberty-BentonAway6:00
1/28AdaAway6:00
2/2McCombHome6:00
2/9ArcadiaAway6:00
 

Jr High Girls Basketball

  
11/2/22Eastwood (scr)Away6:00
11/14USV (scr)Home5:30
11/22St. MikesHome5:00
11/28Pandora-GilboaHome5:00
12/1Maumee Valley Country DayHome5:00
12/3Toledo ChristianAway10:00
12/5RiverdaleAway5:00
12/12Van BurenHome5:00
12/14Hardin-NorthernAway5:00
12/19Vanlue (single game)Away5:00
1/2ArlingtonHome5:00
1/9Cory-Rwason (single game)Away5:00
1/11Liberty-BentonHome5:00
1/18McCombAway5:00
1/21RidgemontHome10:00
1/23/23ArcadiaHome5:00

