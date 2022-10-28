NBHS-JH Girl’s Basketball Schedules 2022-23

Lady Tiger Varsity has 4 scrimmages starting Nov. 1. Season opens Nov. 15 in The Jungle!
Junior High Girls have two scrimmages Nov. 2 and 14. Season opens 11/22 at HOME!
Girls Basketball
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|11/1/22
|Lima Perry (scr)
|Away
|5:00
|11/8
|Northwood (scr)
|Home
|6:00
|11/10
|Cardinal Stritch (scr)
|Away
|6:00
|11/15
|Leipsic (scr)
|Home
|6:00
|11/18
|Otsego
|Home
|6:00
|11/22
|Hopewell-Loudon
|Away
|6:00
|11/29
|Upper Scioto Valley
|Home
|6:00
|12/1
|Pandora-Gilboa
|Away
|6:00
|12/6
|Holgate
|Away
|6:00
|12/8
|Riverdale
|Home
|6:00
|12/15
|Van Buren
|Away
|6:00
|12/17
|Waynesfield-Goshen
|Home
|Noon
|12/19
|Crestline
|Away
|6:00
|12/21
|Ridgedale
|Home
|6:00
|12/27
|Seneca-East
|Away
|6:00
|1/3/2023
|Liberty Center
|Home
|6:00
|1/5
|Vanlue
|Home
|6:00
|1/7
|Mohawk
|Away
|Noon
|1/12
|Arlington
|Away
|6:00
|1/14
|Patrick Henry
|Home
|Noon
|1/19
|Cory-Rawson
|Home
|6:00
|1/24
|Hardin-Northern (Drill Team)
|Home
|6:00
|1/26
|Liberty-Benton
|Away
|6:00
|1/28
|Ada
|Away
|6:00
|2/2
|McComb
|Home
|6:00
|2/9
|Arcadia
|Away
|6:00
Jr High Girls Basketball
|11/2/22
|Eastwood (scr)
|Away
|6:00
|11/14
|USV (scr)
|Home
|5:30
|11/22
|St. Mikes
|Home
|5:00
|11/28
|Pandora-Gilboa
|Home
|5:00
|12/1
|Maumee Valley Country Day
|Home
|5:00
|12/3
|Toledo Christian
|Away
|10:00
|12/5
|Riverdale
|Away
|5:00
|12/12
|Van Buren
|Home
|5:00
|12/14
|Hardin-Northern
|Away
|5:00
|12/19
|Vanlue (single game)
|Away
|5:00
|1/2
|Arlington
|Home
|5:00
|1/9
|Cory-Rwason (single game)
|Away
|5:00
|1/11
|Liberty-Benton
|Home
|5:00
|1/18
|McComb
|Away
|5:00
|1/21
|Ridgemont
|Home
|10:00
|1/23/23
|Arcadia
|Home
|5:00