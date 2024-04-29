North Baltimore, Ohio

April 29, 2024 2:33 pm

NBHS-JH Sports April 29 – May 4

With the wild weather earlier in the spring, please check your schedules!

This was copied for nbls.org:

Varsity Track:

4/29CANCELLED! Hardin Northern w/ WGAway
4/30Cardinal Stritch, Arcadia, & Arlington (Senior Night)Home
5/3Ottawa Hills InviteAway

Varsity Baseball:

4/29Upper Scioto ValleyHome
4/30McCombHome
5/1ElginHome

Varsity Softball:

4/29Upper Scioto ValleyHome
4/30VanlueHome
5/1ElginHome

Junior High Track:

4/30CANCELLED! Waynesfield-Goshen w/ HNAway
5/1Van Buren InviteAway
5/3Hardin-Northern InviteAway

