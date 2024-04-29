NBHS-JH Sports April 29 – May 4

With the wild weather earlier in the spring, please check your schedules!
This was copied for nbls.org:
Varsity Track:
|4/29
|CANCELLED! Hardin Northern w/ WG
|Away
|4/30
|Cardinal Stritch, Arcadia, & Arlington (Senior Night)
|Home
|5/3
|Ottawa Hills Invite
|Away
Varsity Baseball:
|4/29
|Upper Scioto Valley
|Home
|4/30
|McComb
|Home
|5/1
|Elgin
|Home
Varsity Softball:
|4/29
|Upper Scioto Valley
|Home
|4/30
|Vanlue
|Home
|5/1
|Elgin
|Home
Junior High Track:
|4/30
|CANCELLED! Waynesfield-Goshen w/ HN
|Away
|5/1
|Van Buren Invite
|Away
|5/3
|Hardin-Northern Invite
|Away