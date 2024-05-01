North Baltimore, Ohio

May 1, 2024 12:05 pm

Need A Chiropractor
NBHS May Senior Student of the Month

Rowan has been an absolute model student from the moment he stepped into high school. He has a perfect 4.0 GPA while being a three sport athlete for our district.

Here are some things our staff shared about Rowan:

“I have always admired Rowan’s drive and self motivation. He doesn’t let the influences of others affect the decisions he makes for his life and that is very special!” -Mrs Frey, HS Science

“Rowan is one of, if not my most reliable student. He is always ready to help when needed and always does exemplary work.” -Mr Daniels, History/Business

“Rowan is the rare type of student willing to take a harder path just to make sure he is setting himself up for future success as best as he can. He is able to work independently and still seek out questions when necessary, always succeeding at anything he puts his mind to.” – Mrs. Waldvogel, Language Arts/UF CCP

After graduation, Rowan plans on attending the University of Toledo to study finance and law.

