NBHS/MS Fine Art Awards Presented This Week

Last Sunday evening, the Fine Arts Awards were awarded to NBHS students by Mr. Archer, Mr. Pack, and Ms. Meyerson.
Those recognized at the well-attended event included:
DRAMA CLUB
Rising Star Award (Plaque)
Levi Vanlerberg
Katie Brumbaugh
Star Performer Award (Plaque)
Isaiah Boyce
Hailey Moses
Maia Cannon
Noah Palmer
The MVP Award (Plaque)
Hailey Moses
DISTRICT 1 HONORS FESTIVAL RECOGNITION
Isaiah Boyce
Noah Palmer
Lindsay Crouse
Madilyn Stufft
Evelyn Thompson
Adalynn Reynolds
Levi Vanlerberg
SOLO AND ENSEMBLE RECOGNITION
Angelina Melendez
Isaiah Boyce (2)
Katie Brumbaugh
Maddie Stufft
Evelyn Thompson
Adalynn Reynolds
Rhys Williams
Levi Vanlerberg
Laurison Hixson
Sienna Snyder
Bill Straley Most Improved
Riley Byrd
Choir Most Improved
Noah Palmer
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award
Daniel Hinkle
Director’s Award for Band
Jesse Whitacker
Director’s Award for Choir
Hailey Moses
National Choral Award
Kyle Green
John Phillip Sousa Award
Karalyn Keegan
Music Hall of Fame
Karalyn Keegan
Jesse Vanlerberg
Art1
Attlee Rowlinson- Dolphin/turtles & Element Cube Relief
Khloe Teyner-Triptych
Emma Arnold- Space Relief & Triptych
Art2
Autumn Pettry- Freddie K. Relief & Ceiling Tile
Riley Byrd– Neutral coffee & Sea Monster
Jersey Abrell- Neutral Pencils & Hand
Jayden Free- Puzzle & Koi Fish
Art3
Morghan Nagel- Album cover & House Drawing
Jada Mathias- Monochromatic Painting
Noah Palmer- Cubism & Art Nouveau
Art4
Kyle Green- Koi Fish
Josh Clayton- Guy Drawing & Forza Motorsport
Brandyn Abrell- Jerry Drawing & Horror Movies
Wyatt Baltz- Landscape Paintings
Most Imp- Katie Brumbaugh Martian Celing Tile & Element Cube
HOF- Kyle Green & Josh Clayton
Congratulations to ALL