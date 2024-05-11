NBHS/MS Fine Art Awards Presented This Week

Last Sunday evening, the Fine Arts Awards were awarded to NBHS students by Mr. Archer, Mr. Pack, and Ms. Meyerson.

Those recognized at the well-attended event included:

DRAMA CLUB

Rising Star Award (Plaque)

Levi Vanlerberg

Katie Brumbaugh

Star Performer Award (Plaque)

Isaiah Boyce

Hailey Moses

Maia Cannon

Noah Palmer

The MVP Award (Plaque)

Hailey Moses

DISTRICT 1 HONORS FESTIVAL RECOGNITION

Isaiah Boyce

Noah Palmer

Lindsay Crouse

Madilyn Stufft

Evelyn Thompson

Adalynn Reynolds

Levi Vanlerberg

SOLO AND ENSEMBLE RECOGNITION

Angelina Melendez

Isaiah Boyce (2)

Katie Brumbaugh

Maddie Stufft

Evelyn Thompson

Adalynn Reynolds

Rhys Williams

Levi Vanlerberg

Laurison Hixson

Sienna Snyder

Bill Straley Most Improved

Riley Byrd

Choir Most Improved

Noah Palmer

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award

Daniel Hinkle

Director’s Award for Band

Jesse Whitacker

Director’s Award for Choir

Hailey Moses

National Choral Award

Kyle Green

John Phillip Sousa Award

Karalyn Keegan

Music Hall of Fame

Karalyn Keegan

Jesse Vanlerberg

Art1

Attlee Rowlinson- Dolphin/turtles & Element Cube Relief

Khloe Teyner- Triptych

Emma Arnold- Space Relief & Triptych

Art2

Autumn Pettry- Freddie K. Relief & Ceiling Tile

Riley Byrd – Neutral coffee & Sea Monster

Jersey Abrell- Neutral Pencils & Hand

Jayden Free- Puzzle & Koi Fish

Art3

Morghan Nagel- Album cover & House Drawing

Jada Mathias- Monochromatic Painting

Noah Palmer- Cubism & Art Nouveau

Art4

Kyle Green- Koi Fish

Josh Clayton- Guy Drawing & Forza Motorsport

Brandyn Abrell- Jerry Drawing & Horror Movies

Wyatt Baltz- Landscape Paintings

Most Imp- Katie Brumbaugh Martian Celing Tile & Element Cube

HOF- Kyle Green & Josh Clayton

Congratulations to ALL