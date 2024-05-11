North Baltimore, Ohio

May 11, 2024

NBHS/MS Fine Art Awards Presented This Week

Last Sunday evening, the Fine Arts Awards were awarded to NBHS students by Mr. Archer, Mr. Pack, and Ms. Meyerson.

Those recognized at the well-attended event included:

DRAMA CLUB

 

Rising Star Award (Plaque)

Levi Vanlerberg

Katie Brumbaugh

 

 

Star Performer Award (Plaque)

Isaiah Boyce

Hailey Moses

Maia Cannon

Noah Palmer

 

The MVP Award (Plaque)

Hailey Moses

 

DISTRICT 1 HONORS FESTIVAL RECOGNITION

Isaiah Boyce

Noah Palmer

Lindsay Crouse

Madilyn Stufft

Evelyn Thompson

Adalynn Reynolds

Levi Vanlerberg

 

SOLO AND ENSEMBLE RECOGNITION

Angelina Melendez

Isaiah Boyce (2)

Katie Brumbaugh

Maddie Stufft

Evelyn Thompson

Adalynn Reynolds

Rhys Williams

Levi Vanlerberg

Laurison Hixson

Sienna Snyder

 

Bill Straley Most Improved

Riley Byrd

 

Choir Most Improved

Noah Palmer

 

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award

Daniel Hinkle

 

Director’s Award for Band

Jesse Whitacker

 

Director’s Award for Choir

Hailey Moses

 

National Choral Award

Kyle Green

 

John Phillip Sousa Award

Karalyn Keegan

 

Music Hall of Fame

Karalyn Keegan

Jesse Vanlerberg

 

Art1                                                                                                                                      

Attlee Rowlinson- Dolphin/turtles & Element Cube Relief

Khloe Teyner-Triptych

Emma Arnold-  Space Relief & Triptych

 

Art2

Autumn Pettry- Freddie K. Relief & Ceiling Tile

Riley Byrd– Neutral coffee & Sea Monster

Jersey Abrell- Neutral Pencils & Hand

Jayden Free- Puzzle & Koi Fish

 

Art3

Morghan Nagel- Album cover & House Drawing

Jada Mathias- Monochromatic Painting

Noah Palmer-  Cubism & Art Nouveau

 

Art4

Kyle Green- Koi Fish

Josh Clayton- Guy Drawing & Forza Motorsport

Brandyn Abrell- Jerry Drawing & Horror Movies

Wyatt Baltz- Landscape Paintings

 

 Most Imp- Katie Brumbaugh Martian Celing Tile & Element Cube

  HOF- Kyle Green & Josh Clayton

 

Congratulations to ALL

