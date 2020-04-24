NBHS Names Student of Month for April

The North Baltimore staff has selected Zoey Beaupry as student of the month for April. Zoey has always excelled academically and been heavily involved in extracurricular activities in our district, but this year she has really shined as a leader and source of support to the students and staff in our district.



Whether teaching origami to middle school students, assisting in the science labs, or helping her classmates stay positive during these unusual times, Zoey has proven to be a truly compassionate person and a great role model.





After graduation, Zoey plans on attending the University of Toledo to pursue a degree in Physical Therapy.