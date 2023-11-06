NBHS National Honor Society Welcomes Service Members and the Community to Annual Ceremony

The North Baltimore High School National Honor Society invites all veterans, service members, and community members to join them in honoring our local veterans and active service members at their annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony.

The ceremony will take place next Friday, November 10th, 2023 at North Baltimore High School. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. with doors opening to the public at 1:30 p.m.

We hope to see everyone there as we pay respect to all service members, from both past and present!