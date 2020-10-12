NBX WaterShedsun
NBHS Paws for a Cause: City BBQ Fundraiser

Paws for a Cause is hosting a City BBQ Fundraiser on Wednesday, October 14th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Use the attached flyer, or put in “FundA” when ordering online. 20% of your meal will come back to our community service group, so we can fund more kids through ” Angel Tree” program this Christmas.

Thanks for your support!



Submitted by: Mikayla Buchanan, Paws for a Cause President, NBHS

