North Baltimore, Ohio

February 15, 2024 10:48 am

NBHS “Paws For a Cause” Holding Fundraiser

Paws for a Cause is holding a fundraiser at City BBQ to help fund the community service activities they complete throughout the year (Angel Tree, projects at the elementary and Briar Hill, Wreaths Across America, etc.) Please consider eating at City BBQ in Findlay on Wednesday, March 20th because a portion of what you spend will come directly back to Paws!
 
If you order there, you can just present the attached flyer. If you order through the app, make sure to use promo code: FundA so we receive your support.
 
Thank you!
 
-Hailey Moses
Paws for a Cause President 
 

