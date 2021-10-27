NBHS “Paws for a Cause” Trick or Treat Campaign 2021-22

NBHS’s community service club, Paws for a Cause, has been going around town for numerous years now to collect money during trick-or-treat night. This year we are collecting any donation for our Angel Tree families. We will use all donations to help local families with supplies during the holiday seasons.

During trick-or-treat the high school students will be around to your house with flyers marked specifically for Paws for a Cause. Please have your change ready to donate to this worthy cause!

If you have any questions, please contact Paws for a Cause advisor, Mrs. Stefanie Waldvogel at 419-257-3464 or swaldvogel@nbls.org

Thank you for your support!