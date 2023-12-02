North Baltimore, Ohio

December 2, 2023 12:13 am

Size Update
Fiber Locator
Sept. 2023
Ol’ Jenny
Temporary
Resize
OB You’re Expecting
Sept. 2023
Logo
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail

NBHS: “Paws for a Cause” will host a Giving Tree

Paws for a Cause will host a Giving Tree this year at the NBHS/MS building. There will be a tree set up in front of the auditeria entrance. We are asking students and community members to bring in items that we will then donate to local families in need this holiday season. The list of items we are collecting is as follows:

  • Nonperishable food, particularly:

    • Mac and cheese

    • Granola bars

    • Cereal

    • Stuffing

    • Boxed potatoes

    • Canned green beans

    • Canned corn

    • Ramen noodles 

    • Dry mix cookies

  • Hygiene items:

    • Toothpaste

    • Toothbrush

    • Shampoo

    • Conditioner

    • Soap

    • Deodorant 

If students or community members wish to bring in items at any time, we will be collecting items through Dec. 15th!

The tree will be up during the choir (Dec. 13th) concert as well, so we encourage you to bring in items then! Please help us fill these boxes to give back during the holidays!

Any questions, please email Hailey Moses, Paws for a Cause President, at [email protected]

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website