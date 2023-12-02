NBHS: “Paws for a Cause” will host a Giving Tree

Paws for a Cause will host a Giving Tree this year at the NBHS/MS building. There will be a tree set up in front of the auditeria entrance. We are asking students and community members to bring in items that we will then donate to local families in need this holiday season. The list of items we are collecting is as follows:

Nonperishable food, particularly: Mac and cheese Granola bars Cereal Stuffing Boxed potatoes Canned green beans Canned corn Ramen noodles Dry mix cookies

Hygiene items: Toothpaste Toothbrush Shampoo Conditioner Soap Deodorant



If students or community members wish to bring in items at any time, we will be collecting items through Dec. 15th!

The tree will be up during the choir (Dec. 13th) concert as well, so we encourage you to bring in items then! Please help us fill these boxes to give back during the holidays!

Any questions, please email Hailey Moses, Paws for a Cause President, at [email protected]