NBHS: PINWHEELS FOR PEACE

September 21, 2023, North Baltimore Middle School students plan to take part in an International art and literacy project, Pinwheels for Peace by “planting” pinwheels with messages of peace at the high school athletic complex behind the softball dugout. Please look for them as you attend homecoming events on Thursday September 21st (International Day of Peace) and Friday September 22nd. In today’s world, peace needs to become more than just a word.

Pinwheels for Peace is an art installation project started in 2005 by two Art teachers, Ann Ayers and Ellen McMillan, of Coconut Creek, Florida, as a way for students to express their feelings about what’s going on in the world and in their lives. This project is non-political – peace doesn’t necessarily have to be associated with the conflict of war, it can be related to violence/intolerance in our daily lives, to peace of mind. To each of us, peace can take on a different meaning, but, in the end, it all comes down to a simple definition: “a state of calm and serenity, with no anxiety, the absence of violence, freedom from conflict or disagreement among people or groups of people.”

Middle school students have created pinwheels, and as part of the creation process, the students have written their thoughts about “war and peace / tolerance/ living in harmony with others”. They have also drawn images to visually express their feelings. The students have assembled these pinwheels and on International Day of Peace they will “plant” their pinwheels near the entrance to the HS gym as a public statement and art exhibit/installation.

On September 21st keep a lookout for the spinning of the pinwheels in the wind to spread thoughts and feelings about peace throughout the country and the world! For more information about how International Day of Peace came about got to www.peaceoneday.org. Other information also be found at https://www.un.org/en/observances/international-day-peace or www.pinwheelsforpeace.com