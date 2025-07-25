NBHS School Supplies List

North Baltimore High School Supply List
2025-2026
*Please have each student bring 3 boxes of tissues to the office
Mr. Archer
Pencils
8 or 16 color watercolor set
Paint Brushes
Erasers
Colored Pencils
Markers
Mr. Daniels
Pens for the year
Paper for the year
Folder or small 3 rind binder
*students may bring in a USB mouse to use with the school chromebooks if they wish.
Ms. Rein
Notebook
Folder
Paper
Pencils
Calculator (the red one from 7th grade)
Mrs. Eynon
Pencils and Pens
Paper
Calculator
Folder or 3 ring binder
Mrs. Frey
3 ring binder (2″ minimum)
Paper
Pencils/Pens
Calculator (the red OGT one is fine)
Mrs. Oberdick
3 ring binder
Notebook
Folder
Book Cover
Pens/Pencils
Mr. Gregorsok
Astronomy
Pens/Pencils
*A binder and papers will be provided by Mr. Gregorsok
Physics
Notebook
Red Calculator
Pens/Pencils
Mr. Hollenbaugh
Notebook/Paper
Folder
Pens/Pencils
Ms. Huffman
English 10
3 ring binder
Paper
Highlighters
Pens/Pencils
Folder
ACT Prep
3 ring binder
Highlighters
Pens/Pencils
Index Cards
English 12
3 ring binder
Paper
Highlighters
Pens/Pencils
Folder
Publications
Notebook
Ms. Lammers
Health
Paper
Folder or binder (which ever the student prefers)
Ms. Waldvogel
Notebook or 3 ring binder
Folder
Pens/Pencils
Highlighters
Pkg index cards
Ms. Meyerson
Choir
Pencils to leave in folder
Guitar I & IIs
3 ring binder
Pencils
Highlighter
Mr. Mathias
Keyboarding
Folder and Pencils
Digital World
Notebook
Pencils
Mr. Pack
Pencils
MS and HS Band Combination lock is encouraged
MS General Music: Two Pocket Folder
Mr. Rowlinson
Three ring binder
Notebook paper
Pencils
Tissues
TI-30 calculator(from middle school) Graphing Calculator (suggested)
Mrs. Kiser
ELA 9
Pencils
4 different colored highlighters 2 pocket folder
Broadcasting
No Supplies
Ms. Simon
Three ring binder
Notebook paper
Pencils
TI-30 calculator (from middle school)
Mrs. Bugner (Math)
Pencils
TI-30 calculator
Three ring binder