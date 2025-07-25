North Baltimore, Ohio

July 25, 2025 5:57 pm

BVHS Wellness Park TOP
The District Update – Water Shed
June 2023 Left Rail
Sept. 2023
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Size Update
Temporary
July 2025 Fiber
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Resize

NBHS School Supplies List

North Baltimore High School Supply List 

2025-2026 

*Please have each student bring 3 boxes of tissues to the office 

Mr. Archer 

Pencils 

8 or 16 color watercolor set 

Paint Brushes 

Erasers 

Colored Pencils 

Markers 

Mr. Daniels 

Pens for the year 

Paper for the year 

Folder or small 3 rind binder 

*students may bring in a USB mouse to use with the school chromebooks if they wish. 

Ms. Rein 

Notebook 

Folder 

Paper 

Pencils 

Calculator (the red one from 7th grade) 

Mrs. Eynon 

Pencils and Pens 

Paper 

Calculator 

Folder or 3 ring binder 

Mrs. Frey 

3 ring binder (2″ minimum) 

Paper 

Pencils/Pens 

Calculator (the red OGT one is fine) 

Mrs. Oberdick 

3 ring binder 

Notebook 

Folder 

Book Cover 

Pens/Pencils 

Mr. Gregorsok 

Astronomy 

Pens/Pencils 

*A binder and papers will be provided by Mr. Gregorsok 

Physics 

Notebook 

Red Calculator 

Pens/Pencils 

Mr. Hollenbaugh 

Notebook/Paper 

Folder 

Pens/Pencils 

Ms. Huffman 

English 10 

3 ring binder 

Paper 

Highlighters 

Pens/Pencils 

Folder 

ACT Prep 

3 ring binder 

Highlighters 

Pens/Pencils 

Index Cards 

English 12 

3 ring binder 

Paper 

Highlighters 

Pens/Pencils 

Folder 

Publications 

Notebook 

Ms. Lammers
Health 

Paper 

Folder or binder (which ever the student prefers) 

Ms. Waldvogel 

Notebook or 3 ring binder 

Folder 

Pens/Pencils 

Highlighters 

Pkg index cards

Ms. Meyerson 

Choir 

Pencils to leave in folder 

Guitar I & IIs 

3 ring binder 

Pencils 

Highlighter 

Mr. Mathias 

Keyboarding 

Folder and Pencils 

Digital World 

Notebook 

Pencils 

Mr. Pack 

Pencils 

MS and HS Band Combination lock is encouraged 

MS General Music: Two Pocket Folder 

Mr. Rowlinson 

Three ring binder 

Notebook paper 

Pencils 

Tissues 

TI-30 calculator(from middle school) Graphing Calculator (suggested) 

Mrs. Kiser 

ELA 9 

Pencils 

4 different colored highlighters 2 pocket folder 

Broadcasting 

No Supplies 

Ms. Simon 

Three ring binder 

Notebook paper 

Pencils 

TI-30 calculator (from middle school) 

Mrs. Bugner (Math) 

Pencils 

TI-30 calculator 

Three ring binder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website