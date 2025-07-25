NBHS School Supplies List

North Baltimore High School Supply List

2025-2026

*Please have each student bring 3 boxes of tissues to the office

Mr. Archer

Pencils

8 or 16 color watercolor set

Paint Brushes

Erasers

Colored Pencils

Markers

Mr. Daniels

Pens for the year

Paper for the year

Folder or small 3 rind binder

*students may bring in a USB mouse to use with the school chromebooks if they wish.

Ms. Rein

Notebook

Folder

Paper

Pencils

Calculator (the red one from 7th grade)

Mrs. Eynon

Pencils and Pens

Paper

Calculator

Folder or 3 ring binder

Mrs. Frey

3 ring binder (2″ minimum)

Paper

Pencils/Pens

Calculator (the red OGT one is fine)

Mrs. Oberdick

3 ring binder

Notebook

Folder

Book Cover

Pens/Pencils

Mr. Gregorsok

Astronomy

Pens/Pencils

*A binder and papers will be provided by Mr. Gregorsok

Physics

Notebook

Red Calculator

Pens/Pencils

Mr. Hollenbaugh

Notebook/Paper

Folder

Pens/Pencils

Ms. Huffman

English 10

3 ring binder

Paper

Highlighters

Pens/Pencils

Folder

ACT Prep

3 ring binder

Highlighters

Pens/Pencils

Index Cards

English 12

3 ring binder

Paper

Highlighters

Pens/Pencils

Folder

Publications

Notebook

Ms. Lammers

Health

Paper

Folder or binder (which ever the student prefers)

Ms. Waldvogel

Notebook or 3 ring binder

Folder

Pens/Pencils

Highlighters

Pkg index cards



Ms. Meyerson

Choir

Pencils to leave in folder

Guitar I & IIs

3 ring binder

Pencils

Highlighter

Mr. Mathias

Keyboarding

Folder and Pencils

Digital World

Notebook

Pencils

Mr. Pack

Pencils

MS and HS Band Combination lock is encouraged

MS General Music: Two Pocket Folder

Mr. Rowlinson

Three ring binder

Notebook paper

Pencils

Tissues

TI-30 calculator(from middle school) Graphing Calculator (suggested)

Mrs. Kiser

ELA 9

Pencils

4 different colored highlighters 2 pocket folder

Broadcasting

No Supplies

Ms. Simon

Three ring binder

Notebook paper

Pencils

TI-30 calculator (from middle school)

Mrs. Bugner (Math)

Pencils

TI-30 calculator

Three ring binder