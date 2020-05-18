NBHS Senior Spring Athletes

NB Spring Athlete Seniors, from NBHS Athletic Director Dan Davis

Abbi North – Track

Plans to attend Miami University of Ohio to major in psychology and minor in social work. Favorite memory from track is all the bus rides with her teammates. She would like to thank her coaches for having her work extra hard and push her to become better, and thank her parents and friends for cheering her on!

Jordan Baker – Softball

Plans to attend Owens for business. Her favorite memory from softball is making it to the regional tournament. She would like to thank all her coaches throughout her career.

Simone Thompson – Softball

Plans to attend Bowling Green State University in criminal justice. Her favorite memory from softball is hitting a home run against Carey in the tournament. She would like to thank her parents and coaches for their support.

Chloe Lanning – Track

Plans to attend Michigan State for pre-veterinary science. Her favorite memory from track is running the 4X4 relay race with a water gun as a baton and reaching 15 feet for long jump during her junior year. She would like to thank Mr. Rowlinson for believing in her and pushing her to do better. He’s the best long jump coach!

Lydia Hartman – Track

Plans to attend Bowling Green State University for criminal justice. Favorite memory from track is using a water gun as a baton in a relay race. She would like to thank Coach Senour and teammates for always pushing her to do her best and give support.

Sydnee Smith – Track

Plans to attend the University of Toledo for psychology. Her favorite memory in track is running in the 4X4 relay race at a home meet and using a water gun as a baton. She would like to thank Coach Senour and her teammates for pushing her to be better.

Hope Stanfield – Softball

Plans to attend Bowling Green State University and major in psychology. Her favorite memory is when Coach Lennard fell at practice and hitting the game winning hit against Van Buren. She would like to thank her mom and dad.

Levi Gazarek – Baseball

Plans to attend Bowling Green State University and major in sports management. Will play football and baseball for the falcons! Favorite memory is winning the district championship. Would like to thank his dad for pushing me to be the best and all his other coaches and family for support.

Jaden Bucher – Baseball

Plans to attend Eastern Kentucky to major in golf management. Favorite memory from baseball is winning the district championship. Would like to thank all his coaches for their support.

Levi Trout – Track

Plans to attend Lourdes University for business and will run cross country and track for the grey wolves! His favorite memory from track is the bus rides and workouts/team runs with the team. He would like to thank all his coaches and teammates.

Kealeigh Leady – Softball

Plans to attend either Toledo or Bowling Green for nursing. Her favorite memory is playing with her friends and messing around in the dug out. She would like to thank her coaches for their support.

Chloe Hopple – Softball

Plans to attend Owens for dental hygiene. Favorite memory is when coach Troy got mad at another player for messing with a sign. She would like to thank her coaches, teammates, and family.

Senior athletes not pictured include: Brayden Holloway, Travis Jacobs, Mason Byrd, Brendan Hutchins, Kaleb Spence, and Kirsten Mason (all track athletes).