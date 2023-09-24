NBHS Sept. & Oct. Students of the Month

Senior student of the month winners for the months of September and October are:

September: Karalyn Keegan

October: Hailey Moses

Karalyn Keegan:



The North Baltimore staff have selected Karalyn Keegan as Student of the Month for September. Karalyn is extremely involved in her school and community. She participates in softball, track, pep band, pit orchestra, and is secretary of the Student Council. She oversaw much of the planning for Homecoming week this year. Additionally, she has two major leadership roles this year serving both as co-captain of the volleyball team and co-drum major of the marching band.

Karalyn has received numerous awards and recognitions during her time in high school. Her freshman year she was a recipient of the Greg Conine Award (This award is given to two freshmen athletes based on criteria that include coachability, sportsmanship, leadership, and dependability). Also as a freshman she earned the Director’s Award for Excellence in Band. As a 7th grade student, Karalyn won the Rising Star Drama Club Award for her portrayal of a young Princess Fiona in the musical Shrek. Additionally, she has been a member of Best of the Best for the last several years.

She excels in the classroom with a 3.88 GPA, which shows her ability to balance academics with extra curricular activities.

While working with Karalyn, one can immediately appreciate her character. She is the epitome of kindness, patience, and school spirit. She is a pleasure to speak with and is someone who always sees the big picture. She is an extremely selfless person who volunteers a great deal of time working with band members both on an individual and full group basis. Her junior year, she gave up her study hall so she could work with middle school band members every day. Her positive attitude and superior musicianship had a major influence on those band members. Her school spirit is on constant display. Last year, she was on a student committee to create spirit nights for basketball season and this year ran the committee to create spirit days for band camp.

Next fall, Karalyn will major in Interior Design at Bowling Green State University. Because of her character, accolades, and dedication to her community, North Baltimore High School is pleased to name Karalyn Keegan as its September Student of the Month.

Hailey Moses write up:

