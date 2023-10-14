NBHS Service Group “Collecting” on Trick or Treat Night

NBHS’s community service club, Paws for a Cause, has been going around town for numerous years now to collect money during trick-or-treat night. This year we are collecting donations for our Angel Tree families. We will use all donations to help local families with supplies during the holiday seasons.

During trick-or-treat the high school students will be around to your house with this flyer marked specifically for Paws for a Cause. Please have your change ready to donate to this worthy cause! *If a student does not make it to your house, and you would still like to donate, please drop off any donations to the high school office c/o Paws for a Cause Advisor, Mrs. Stefanie Waldvogel.*

If you have any questions, please contact Paws for a Cause advisor, Mrs. Stefanie Waldvogel at 419-257-3464 or [email protected] or our Paws for a Cause Student President – Hailey Moses.

Thank you for your support!