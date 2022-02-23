NBHS Sports Complex Update Project Out For Bid

The next phase for the North Baltimore High School – Middle School Sports Complex has been put out for BID by the NB Board of education.

At the August 2022 board meeting the board unanimously approved the next phase of expansion of the NBHS Athletic Complex, which includes latex track and field event facilities for the Track and Field Program. The project ties in with the already laid athletic field sod, irrigation and drainage for the new football field within the confines of the new track.

Estimated at $2.5 million to complete, the project will be paid for with investment funds. There will be no loans secured for this phase.

This is the bid notice posted on NBX:

Below are the drawings/plans presented at the August board meeting: