NBHS Student Council and Paws for a Cause Midas Fundraiser

Are you interested in making a $20 donation to High School Student Council and Paws for a Cause, we will give you a card from Midas that gives you one free maintenance package (up to 6 quarts conventional oil change, quality oil filter, visual courtesy inspection, tire rotation, measure and inspect tires, check and adjust tire pressure, and top off your washer fluid.) If you’d rather have their full synthetic oil upgrade, the card will get you $35 off that service. You can use the card at any area Midas listed on midaspromos.com
We will get to keep 100% of your donation to use for various projects throughout the year (activities with Briar Hill residents, Homecomings, funding classroom supplies, making sure students have proper winter clothing, Angel Tree projects, etc.)
If interested please email Mrs. Waldvogel at SWaldvogel@nbls.org
Thanks for your support!