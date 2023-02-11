North Baltimore, Ohio

February 11, 2023

NBHS Student Council is hosting their annual blood drive

North Baltimore High School Student Council is hosting their annual blood drive Tuesday, March 14th from 8:30 to noon in the NBHS gym.

Anyone interested in donating blood must be 17 years of age or older, or have a signed Red Cross parental/guardian consent form if they are 16. Males and females must weight 110 pounds or more, depending on their height.

All interested donors should bring an ID, drink plenty of non-caffeinated fluids, and eat a healthy meal before donating. Other requirements can be found on www.redcross.org/blood

Students can sign up the week before during lunch for donation spots.

Community members should contact [email protected] to reserve a spot, or show up on that day and potentially have to wait to donate.

Thank you in advance for your donation,

Owen Johnson

NBHS Student Council President

