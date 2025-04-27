North Baltimore, Ohio

April 27, 2025 12:15 pm

NBHS Student of Month for May 2025

Congratulations to senior Maia Cannon, North Baltimore High School’s Student of the Month for May! Maia is a shining example of what it means to lead with heart. Her contagious positivity, kindness, and big heart have made a lasting impact on everyone around her.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maia is an incredibly hard worker, balancing college-level coursework with a wide range of extracurriculars. She played on the school’s golf team and is involved in National Honor Society, choir, Student Council, Publications, improv, and our high school volunteer organization. Maia is a true role model in the building, and her presence will be deeply missed. Thank you, Maia, for all you’ve given to NBHS!

