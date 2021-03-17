NBHS Student of Month

North Baltimore staff members have selected Hannah Swartz as Student of the Month for March. Academically, she is near the top of her class with a 3.8 GPA. Hannah is also taking college level coursework, and is a member of National Honors Society.



Clearly, on paper she is an outstanding student, but her generosity and compassion for others are what really sets her apart. Hannah volunteers in the student café almost every morning and often runs concessions during sporting events. She is a dedicated member of Paws for a Cause and serves on Student Council.



Hannah brings honor to North Baltimore Local Schools and we cannot wait to hear about all she will continue to accomplish in her future endeavors.

Hannah’s generous spirit has led her to pursue a degree in nursing at Ohio State University after graduation.