NBHS Student of the Month

The North Baltimore staff has selected Maddy Gerdeman as student of the month for March. Academically, Maddy is an extremely high achieving student. She has maintained a 3.8 GPA while taking a challenging slate of courses at the high school and college level.

In addition to her academic achievements, Maddy displays leadership and motivation outside of the classroom as well. These traits are seen on full display in her extracurricular activities. She is a standout athlete in volleyball and softball, is a member of student council, and volunteers regularly through our district’s service organization, Paws for a Cause.



As a senior, Maddy decided to spend her mornings as an intern for several of our elementary teachers to prepare her for her future career. Maddy will be attending Bowling Green State University next fall to study early childhood education.