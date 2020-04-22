NBX WaterShedsun
Dec. 2019 new logo
T and J Jan 2020
Weekly Specials
Staff Photo Update March 2020
May 2019
Oct. 2018 Update
January Start with us
April – June 2020
Ol’ Jenny
Closed March 2020

NBHS Student of the Month

The North Baltimore staff has selected Maddy Gerdeman as student of the month for March. Academically, Maddy is an extremely high achieving student. She has maintained a 3.8 GPA while taking a challenging slate of courses at the high school and college level.

Image may contain: 1 person, standing, tree, plant, outdoor and nature
Maddy Gerdeman

 

In addition to her academic achievements, Maddy displays leadership and motivation outside of the classroom as well. These traits are seen on full display in her extracurricular activities. She is a standout athlete in volleyball and softball, is a member of student council, and volunteers regularly through our district’s service organization, Paws for a Cause.

As a senior, Maddy decided to spend her mornings as an intern for several of our elementary teachers to prepare her for her future career. Maddy will be attending Bowling Green State University next fall to study early childhood education.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Route Driver PT NB
February 2017
Logo Panel April 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
March 2020
BVH March 2020
NBLS Website