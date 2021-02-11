NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
March 2020
Oct. 2018 Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
BVH March 2020
3 panel GIF
Ol’ Jenny
May 2019
January Start with us
Weekly Specials
Briar Hill Health Update

NBHS Student of the Month

The North Baltimore staff selected Zach Weinandy to be student of the month for February. Zach is one of those individuals that is constantly chasing perfection and excellence. 

Student of the month for February 2021, Zach Weinandy


This characteristic has been on full display during his time at North Baltimore Schools.  He is a 4.0 student who has further challenged himself by taking college coursework during his senior year.  He is also a five sport athlete, participating in football, basketball, bowling, baseball, and track. 

During the little free time that he has, Zach passes on the lessons he has learned by helping with the local youth flag football program.  Zach has had a tremendous impact on our district as well as the surrounding community.  

After graduation, Zach plans on attending The University of Findlay to study accounting.  Congratulations Zach!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website