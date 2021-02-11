NBHS Student of the Month

The North Baltimore staff selected Zach Weinandy to be student of the month for February. Zach is one of those individuals that is constantly chasing perfection and excellence.



This characteristic has been on full display during his time at North Baltimore Schools. He is a 4.0 student who has further challenged himself by taking college coursework during his senior year. He is also a five sport athlete, participating in football, basketball, bowling, baseball, and track.



During the little free time that he has, Zach passes on the lessons he has learned by helping with the local youth flag football program. Zach has had a tremendous impact on our district as well as the surrounding community.

After graduation, Zach plans on attending The University of Findlay to study accounting. Congratulations Zach!