NBHS Student of the Month – April 2025

Everett Mowery is a highly motivated and dedicated student who excels in recognizing and seizing opportunities. He has always been hard driving and opinionated, but as I reflect on his growth over the years I have known him, what I have also come to realize is he is also highly adaptable and curious. His hard driving nature is an asset that not many students his age possess and he is constantly asking the question “why?” in a way that is refreshing and engaging as a teacher. He truly wants to follow every thread, question, concept, theory, and rule to its logical conclusion. As he has gotten older, he’s also shown himself to be open to reflection and discussion in a way that is uncommon and impressive for a teenager, and I’m very proud of him for working so hard to cultivate that mindset. It’s not often that teaching is a true conversation between teacher and student, especially in results driven academic settings. Everett cares about his grades and test scores, which his records obviously indicate, but, more importantly, Everett primarily wants to learn and understand. He is one of the most self-sufficient students I have ever had in my classroom, which makes his future plans that much more impressive. After receiving offers to attend both Columbia and Dartmouth, Everett will be continuing his education at Harvard University, where he will study computer science. Everett is a testament to grit and determination, he is a true academic, and he has my great respect.

please credit Mallory Huffman