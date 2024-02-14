NBHS Student of the Month for February

Congratulations to Alex Greeno, as she was chosen as the February Student of the Month for North Baltimore High School.

Alex is a very deserving senior to be chosen for this honor. She is the Vice-President of the National Honors Society. She is also a member of the Student Council. Alex has a 4.0 Grade Point Average and is part of the High School “Best of the Best.” As a teacher at North Baltimore Middle and High School, I have worked with Alex since she was in 7th Grade. Her academics have been a major priority for her on a daily basis. This has been her steady goal during her entire time in school, since Kindergarten. I know this because I have known Alex since she was a little girl.

Ms. Greeno actively plays basketball and softball. She has been playing softball since she was four years old. She is a four-year Varsity player, and 2nd Team All Blanchard Valley Conference Awardee. Her softball performance sets the example for all students to follow.

Alex also sets the example as a High School Senior, as she volunteers to help out community activities, such as taking charge of this years Veterans Day Ceremony at the school. She coordinated and took charge of the other students that were involved in helping run the program, which was a complete success. As a Legion member, I was told that Alex’s leadership was above and beyond expectations by other Legion members, to include the Commander of Post 539.

After graduation, Alex will be attending Owens Community College, and will be majoring in dental hygiene. All the staff here at NBLS are confident that she will excel in her studies at Owens, as she did during her entire time as a student in this community. Best of luck to you Alex! —Nathan Aguinaga, World Language, NBHS