NBHS Student of the Month for March 2024

The staff of North Baltimore High School has selected Andre Johnson as the Student of the Month for March.

In the busy halls of our high school, Andre has always been a source of inspiration and kindness. He has an infectious positivity that lifts the spirits of both staff and students. He is a natural leader who understands that he is a role model for others in the building – a responsibility that he takes very seriously.

Academically, Andre is regularly on the honor roll and is a current member of Best of the Best, our 4.0 student group. His teachers often note that he takes charge of his own learning, tries his best on every assignment, and only reaches out for help when necessary. He tackles all challenges – academic and otherwise – with a grace and maturity that far exceeds his age. He is also an incredible athlete who was a standout on the football team this season and a strong captain, leading his teammates with pride and respect at all times. On top of all this, he holds a part-time job and has a strong work ethic that is sure to help him succeed in all his future endeavors.

Andre has definitely left his mark on this district, and we can only hope that he has inspired others to follow in his footsteps. He truly exemplifies what it means to be a Tiger!