North Baltimore, Ohio

November 20, 2024 11:20 am

BVHS New Womens Health
Need A Chiropractor
The District Update – Water Shed
Temporary
Size Update
OB You’re Expecting
Sept. 2023
Resize
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Amplex Fiber June 2024
June 2023 Left Rail
Sept. 2023
Logo

NBHS Student of the Month for November 2024

Congratulations to Nevaeh Dewitt on being named Student of the Month for November! With a 3.9 GPA and a schedule filled with college courses, Nevaeh excels academically while also thriving as a three-sport athlete and a leader in the high school band. Her dedication extends beyond the classroom and athletics as she serves as vice president of the student council and president of the high school’s volunteer organization, Paws for a Cause. As a member of the National Honor Society and Tri-M, she exemplifies the qualities of a well-rounded and driven student who is deeply committed to both personal growth and community service.

Nevaeh’s character shines through her resilience and determination. She has overcome significant challenges in her life and, despite them, has maintained a contagious positivity and unwavering grit. Her strength and leadership inspire those around her, making her a role model for underclassmen and a guiding presence within the school. Nevaeh truly embodies the spirit of excellence and perseverance.

After graduation, Nevaeh plans to work toward a career in dental hygiene.

Congratulations, Nevaeh!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website