November 17, 2022

NBHS Student of the Month for November

The North Baltimore staff selected Austin Delgado to be student of the month for November.  Austin is a very solid student academically, and has set a tremendous example for his peers and underclassmen while attending North Baltimore. 

Congratulations Austin Delgado

As a member of the track, bowling, and E-sports teams Austin has proven himself as a strong competitor and leader. 

He is also an extremely creative individual.  He is a member of Art Club at North Baltimore and won the Graphic Design Excellence Award. 

After graduation, Austin plans on becoming an automotive technician.

Congratulations Austin!

