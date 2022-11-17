NBHS Student of the Month for November

The North Baltimore staff selected Austin Delgado to be student of the month for November. Austin is a very solid student academically, and has set a tremendous example for his peers and underclassmen while attending North Baltimore.

As a member of the track, bowling, and E-sports teams Austin has proven himself as a strong competitor and leader.



He is also an extremely creative individual. He is a member of Art Club at North Baltimore and won the Graphic Design Excellence Award.



After graduation, Austin plans on becoming an automotive technician.

Congratulations Austin!