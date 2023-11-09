NBHS Student of the Month: Jesse Vanlerberg

The North Baltimore staff have selected Jesse Vanlerberg as Student of the Month for November. Jesse is extremely involved in his school and community. He participates in quiz bowl, cross country, marching band, track, pep band, jazz band, Tri-M, NHS, Paws for a Cause, and has served as a member for tech crew for drama club productions. He was selected as a delegate for Buckeye Boys State last summer where he earned the Outstanding Citizen Award.

Jesse is also an active member of the Boy Scouts having earned the rank of Eagle Scout this year. Additionally, he served in two major leadership roles this year as both captain of the cross country team and co-drum major of the marching band where he empowered young students to take pride and ownership of their team.

Over the course of his band career, Jesse has exemplified what it means to be a leader. He has been a squad leader in the marching band for one year and this year he earned the role of co-drum major. One of the biggest reasons he earned these roles is his character. Character can be defined as what you do when nobody is watching and this describes Jesse perfectly. During band camp last year, a staff member from another school mentioned to us seeing Jesse taking time out of his lunch break to stay and clean up the band room without being asked to do so. Even though he didn’t make the mess, it was important to him that the classroom looked nice.

Jesse is also a very dedicated and successful student. He excels in the classroom with a 3.93 GPA, which shows his ability to balance academics with extra curricular activities.

While working with Jesse, one can immediately see why the entire staff and student body at North Baltimore likes and respects him. He is a kind, polite, hard-working and non-judgmental young man who leads by example. He always has a smile on his face and is a pleasure to both teach and coach.

After graduation, Jesse plans to major in Finance. Because of his character, leadership, and dedication to his community, North Baltimore High School is pleased to name Jesse Vanlerberg as its November Student of the Month.